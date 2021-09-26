Intact Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,060 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Franco-Nevada worth $21,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 6,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.6% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 111,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 23.0% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 20,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,083,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,141,000 after acquiring an additional 83,390 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.92.

Franco-Nevada stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.49. 915,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,049. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $163.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.42. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

