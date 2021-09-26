Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys 160,520 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 810.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,520 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $9,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEPC. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,951,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,364,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.07. 470,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,057. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $63.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

