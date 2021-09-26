Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires 275,245 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,231,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,245 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises 4.4% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $154,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,954,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,761,904,000 after buying an additional 714,939 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,896,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,524,000 after purchasing an additional 597,819 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,179,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,774,000 after buying an additional 830,665 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,431,000 after buying an additional 952,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,104,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,460,000 after purchasing an additional 269,026 shares during the period. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on RY shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.98.

Shares of NYSE RY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.07. 608,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.67. The firm has a market cap of $144.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $67.78 and a twelve month high of $106.40.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.68%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

