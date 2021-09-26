Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 627 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. Mizuho raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $172.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.62 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

