Insight Advisors LLC PA Purchases New Shares in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,912,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INDI shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

