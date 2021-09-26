Insight Advisors LLC PA Invests $88,000 in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned 0.10% of Vinco Ventures as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBIG opened at $6.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89. Vinco Ventures, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $12.49.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter.

Vinco Ventures Company Profile

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

