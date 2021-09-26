Insight Advisors LLC PA Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,919,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,132 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,668 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,741,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,775 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,672.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 965,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,835,000 after purchasing an additional 940,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 8,858,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,116,000 after acquiring an additional 496,800 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $95.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.57 and a 200 day moving average of $94.58. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $97.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

