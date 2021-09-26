Insight Advisors LLC PA Cuts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,007,673,000 after purchasing an additional 98,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,715,758,000 after purchasing an additional 230,261 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,192,004,000 after purchasing an additional 150,538 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,187,831,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,860,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,619,036,000 after purchasing an additional 376,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna increased their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.29.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN opened at $339.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $329.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.13. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

