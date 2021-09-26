Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells $223,204.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $223,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Amy E. Weaver also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Friday, July 23rd, Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $126,338.89.

NYSE:CRM opened at $285.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.77 and a 200-day moving average of $238.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.63 billion, a PE ratio of 114.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $286.36.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,889 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,008 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.