Insider Selling: Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) General Counsel Sells $1,128,925.91 in Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $1,128,925.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nasym Afsari also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

On Friday, September 17th, Nasym Afsari sold 5,806 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $348,940.60.

On Thursday, September 9th, Nasym Afsari sold 32,268 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,805,717.28.

On Monday, August 2nd, Nasym Afsari sold 2,532 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $139,639.80.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Nasym Afsari sold 18,578 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,790.00.

Shares of MEG opened at $67.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $67.98.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MEG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.61.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 80.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 586.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 48,857 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 107.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth approximately $587,000. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.