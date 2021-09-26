Insider Selling: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Corey Ian Sanders also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

On Tuesday, August 24th, Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.52) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 147.5% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.26.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.