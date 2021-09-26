Insider Selling: Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX) Senior Officer Sells 400,000 Shares of Stock

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX) Senior Officer Ralf Dujardin sold 400,000 shares of Imaflex stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total transaction of C$520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$617,500.
Imaflex stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.30. The company had a trading volume of 404,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,179. The stock has a market cap of C$65.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.35. Imaflex Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.66 and a 1-year high of C$1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.32.
