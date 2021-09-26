Insider Selling: Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX) Senior Officer Sells 400,000 Shares of Stock

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX) Senior Officer Ralf Dujardin sold 400,000 shares of Imaflex stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total transaction of C$520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$617,500.

Imaflex stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.30. The company had a trading volume of 404,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,179. The stock has a market cap of C$65.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.35. Imaflex Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.66 and a 1-year high of C$1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.32.

About Imaflex

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiary, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for consumer, industrial, and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

