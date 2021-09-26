Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $369,750.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $369,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 17th, Daniel Bradbury sold 644 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $38,652.88.
- On Tuesday, August 3rd, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $348,100.00.
- On Monday, July 26th, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $333,900.00.
- On Thursday, July 8th, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $347,800.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $72.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.92 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $107.69.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 447.1% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 215,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,782,000 after purchasing an additional 175,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 550.1% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after purchasing an additional 111,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 88.3% in the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 107,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 50,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.