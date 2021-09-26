Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $369,750.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $369,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Daniel Bradbury sold 644 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $38,652.88.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $348,100.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $333,900.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $347,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $72.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.92 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 447.1% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 215,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,782,000 after purchasing an additional 175,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 550.1% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after purchasing an additional 111,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 88.3% in the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 107,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 50,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

