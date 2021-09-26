Insider Selling: Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Director Sells 23,410 Shares of Stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Director Jacques D’amours sold 23,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.53, for a total value of C$1,136,180.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,690,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$761,520,300.30.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded up C$0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$49.31. 4,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,623. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a one year low of C$36.90 and a one year high of C$52.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 8.31%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

