Insider Buying: Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Insider Purchases 2,750 Shares of Stock

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) insider Rick Medlock acquired 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,326 ($17.32) per share, for a total transaction of £36,465 ($47,641.76).

Shares of LON:SN opened at GBX 1,332.50 ($17.41) on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of GBX 1,294 ($16.91) and a one year high of GBX 1,681.50 ($21.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £11.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,408.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,461.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

SN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,825 ($23.84) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Smith & Nephew to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,560 ($20.38) to GBX 1,805 ($23.58) in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,020 ($26.39) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,542 ($20.15) to GBX 1,579 ($20.63) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,801 ($23.53).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

