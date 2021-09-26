Insider Buying: Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Insider Purchases 2,750 Shares of Stock

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) insider Rick Medlock acquired 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,326 ($17.32) per share, for a total transaction of £36,465 ($47,641.76).
Shares of LON:SN opened at GBX 1,332.50 ($17.41) on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of GBX 1,294 ($16.91) and a one year high of GBX 1,681.50 ($21.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £11.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,408.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,461.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
