Insider Buying: Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH) Insider Purchases 46,426 Shares of Stock

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH) insider Thomas Solomon acquired 46,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £78,459.94 ($102,508.41).

Shares of RQIH opened at GBX 171 ($2.23) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 756.32, a quick ratio of 756.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04. Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of GBX 151.90 ($1.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 194.80 ($2.55). The stock has a market cap of £469.35 million and a P/E ratio of 244.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 166.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 168.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Randall & Quilter Investment’s previous dividend of $0.20. Randall & Quilter Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.43%.

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. It operates through Program Management, Legacy Insurance, and Other segments. The company acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates.

