Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

INGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Inogen news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $722,592.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,093.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $460,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,298.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,693 over the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Inogen by 9,920.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 761,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after buying an additional 753,940 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Inogen by 51.9% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 707,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,183,000 after buying an additional 241,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Inogen by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $170,077,000 after buying an additional 135,428 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,410,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Inogen by 56.8% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 280,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after buying an additional 101,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.92. 85,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,495. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.97 and a beta of 0.90. Inogen has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $82.35.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.75 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Inogen will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

