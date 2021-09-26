Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Gap Up to $16.47

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.47, but opened at $16.88. Innoviva shares last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 1,171 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a current ratio of 27.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.45.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 72.56%. The business had revenue of $100.81 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $44,888.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter.

Innoviva Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

