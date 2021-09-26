Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of TSE INE opened at C$20.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10. The company has a market cap of C$4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$18.37 and a 12 month high of C$32.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.20.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$170.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$174.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

INE has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.63.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

