Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.21 Million

Analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will report $56.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.21 million and the lowest is $54.40 million. Independence Realty Trust reported sales of $54.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year sales of $222.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.90 million to $229.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $233.58 million, with estimates ranging from $226.10 million to $241.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRT. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.81. 493,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,882. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 109.53, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.98. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $21.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

