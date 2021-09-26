Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) PT Lowered to $80.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark raised Incyte from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.38.

INCY stock opened at $69.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.06. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,797. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 852.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 81.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth $35,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

