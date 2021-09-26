IHS Markit (INFO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 28th. Analysts expect IHS Markit to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect IHS Markit to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $124.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $76.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 79.85 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

INFO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.