HYCON 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $73,892.00 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $367,220.95 and approximately $73,892.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HYCON has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HYCON alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002781 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00057848 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000119 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.