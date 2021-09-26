Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 78.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,158 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 67,986 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.