HSBC Begins Coverage on Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG)

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.64.

NYSE:MCG opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45. Membership Collective Group has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $14.87.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. Analysts predict that Membership Collective Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Membership Collective Group

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

