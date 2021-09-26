Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Receives $21.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HOOK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. TheStreet cut Hookipa Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $6.17. 406,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.11. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.75.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 304.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOK. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter valued at $143,000. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

