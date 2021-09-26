HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 96.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 46,714 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,482,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,043,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,231,000 after buying an additional 883,893 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,648,000 after buying an additional 476,697 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,551,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,934,000 after buying an additional 317,800 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,305,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,935,000 after buying an additional 288,849 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HFC. Barclays decreased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen raised HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research cut HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HFC opened at $32.31 on Friday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.79.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

