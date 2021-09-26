HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 469 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 117.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 62,982 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KTOS stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million. Research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

In other news, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,086. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $268,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,593 shares of company stock worth $3,416,882 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

