HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,172 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MIC. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 93.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 259.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE MIC opened at $40.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.52. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $288.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.60 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 93.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.