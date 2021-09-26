HighTower Advisors LLC Has $299,000 Holdings in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Zovio worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zovio by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zovio in the first quarter valued at about $3,193,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Zovio by 27.1% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 814,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 173,695 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zovio during the first quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zovio by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 23,606 shares during the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZVO opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio Inc has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Zovio had a negative net margin of 20.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $69.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. Analysts expect that Zovio Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Zovio in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities started coverage on Zovio in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Zovio Profile

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

