HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 92.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,417 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,015.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

BSJL opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $23.18.

