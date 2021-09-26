HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $445,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $1,628,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $2,108,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $850.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen downgraded The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $825.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $834.31.

SAM stock opened at $514.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $508.50 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $631.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $935.99.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total transaction of $2,400,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

