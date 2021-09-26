HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 342 Shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GAL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth $109,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth $220,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 112.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 14,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF stock opened at $46.45 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average is $45.79.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.