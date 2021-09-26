HEXO (TSE:HEXO) PT Lowered to C$5.00 at CIBC

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on HEXO from C$5.97 to C$2.54 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. ATB Capital dropped their price target on HEXO from C$9.75 to C$6.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on HEXO from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.71.

TSE HEXO opened at C$2.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. HEXO has a twelve month low of C$2.39 and a twelve month high of C$14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$669.32 million and a PE ratio of -1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.34.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

