HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

HEXO has been the subject of several other research reports. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Desjardins lowered their price target on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HEXO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.99.

Get HEXO alerts:

HEXO stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11. HEXO has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $291.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the first quarter valued at $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 246.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 714.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.