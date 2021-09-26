Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Shares Gap Down to $60.70

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $60.70, but opened at $58.85. Hexcel shares last traded at $59.94, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HXL shares. Seaport Global Securities cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.62.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -240.28 and a beta of 1.52.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,785,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,208,000 after purchasing an additional 186,592 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 418,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,983 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 17.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 180,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 26,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 167.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after purchasing an additional 197,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 9.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter.
Hexcel Company Profile (NYSE:HXL)
Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.
