Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Shares Gap Down to $60.70

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $60.70, but opened at $58.85. Hexcel shares last traded at $59.94, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HXL shares. Seaport Global Securities cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -240.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,785,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,208,000 after purchasing an additional 186,592 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 418,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,983 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 17.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 180,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 26,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 167.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after purchasing an additional 197,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 9.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

