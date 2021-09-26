Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €84.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €96.00 ($112.94).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €79.28 ($93.27) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €83.47 and a 200-day moving average of €89.89. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.