Head-To-Head Survey: RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) versus Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) and Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

RAPT Therapeutics has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esperion Therapeutics has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares RAPT Therapeutics and Esperion Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RAPT Therapeutics -1,219.06% -45.84% -41.02% Esperion Therapeutics -522.50% N/A -111.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RAPT Therapeutics and Esperion Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RAPT Therapeutics $5.04 million 201.09 -$52.89 million ($2.19) -15.69 Esperion Therapeutics $227.55 million 1.44 -$143.55 million ($5.23) -2.21

RAPT Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Esperion Therapeutics. RAPT Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Esperion Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.6% of RAPT Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Esperion Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of RAPT Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Esperion Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for RAPT Therapeutics and Esperion Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RAPT Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Esperion Therapeutics 2 5 2 1 2.20

RAPT Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $59.86, suggesting a potential upside of 74.16%. Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $43.64, suggesting a potential upside of 276.83%. Given Esperion Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Esperion Therapeutics is more favorable than RAPT Therapeutics.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics beats RAPT Therapeutics on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets. The company was founded by Roger S. Newton, Hans Ageland, Jan O. Johansson, Anders Paul Wiklund, Michael E. Pape, David I. Scheer and Charles L. Bisgaier in May 1998 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

