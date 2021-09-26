Head-To-Head Survey: iHuman (NYSE:IH) & Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU)

iHuman (NYSE:IH) and Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of iHuman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares iHuman and Four Seasons Education (Cayman)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iHuman $81.52 million 3.18 -$5.74 million N/A N/A Four Seasons Education (Cayman) $43.30 million 0.85 -$4.36 million N/A N/A

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iHuman.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for iHuman and Four Seasons Education (Cayman), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHuman 0 0 1 0 3.00 Four Seasons Education (Cayman) 0 0 0 0 N/A

iHuman presently has a consensus target price of $26.10, indicating a potential upside of 437.04%. Given iHuman’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe iHuman is more favorable than Four Seasons Education (Cayman).

Profitability

This table compares iHuman and Four Seasons Education (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHuman N/A N/A N/A Four Seasons Education (Cayman) -10.13% -4.25% -2.75%

Summary

iHuman beats Four Seasons Education (Cayman) on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman Inc. provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories. It also provides learning materials in physical and digital formats; and learning devices. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman), Inc. is an after-school education service provider for students in Shanghai. It unlocks students’ intellectual potential through education that can benefit students’ academic, career and life prospects. The firm provides educational programs that are primarily focused on elementary-level math, and have expanded in recent years to also include other subjects, including physics, chemistry, and languages, and other grade levels, including kindergarten-level and middle school-level programs. The company was founded by Peiqing Tian in March 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

