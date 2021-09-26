Hathor (HTR) Price Tops $0.70

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One Hathor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001612 BTC on exchanges. Hathor has a market capitalization of $125.98 million and $3.21 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

