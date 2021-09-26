Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) Shares Up 4.1%

Harte Hanks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTH)’s share price shot up 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.30. 2,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 9,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harte Hanks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $50.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81.

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 million. Harte Hanks had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. Analysts anticipate that Harte Hanks, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH)

Harte-Hanks, Inc engages in the provision of marketing solutions. It specializes in consulting, data analytics, creative services, digital and social media, marketing strategy, marketing technology, and other related services. It supports a range of customers in the field of technology, travel and leisure, entertainment, pharmaceuticals, automotive, finance, and retail.

