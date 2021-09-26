Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives $48.41 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.16.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOG. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Edward Jones cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

NYSE:HOG traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $37.95. The stock had a trading volume of 840,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.74.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

