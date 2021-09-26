HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.22. HarborOne Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HONE stock opened at $13.72 on Thursday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

