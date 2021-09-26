HAP Trading LLC Invests $722,000 in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 23.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 18.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after buying an additional 57,165 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 12.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,499,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,160,000 after buying an additional 854,679 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 17.4% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.60 and a beta of 1.97. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $47.73.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.82 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $64,267.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,134,602.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,744. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

