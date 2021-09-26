Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) Director Sells C$1,640,412.00 in Stock

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) Director Bill Hammond sold 151,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.80, for a total value of C$1,640,412.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 920,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,939,564.

TSE:HPS.A opened at C$10.76 on Friday. Hammond Power Solutions Inc. has a one year low of C$5.59 and a one year high of C$12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of C$126.38 million and a PE ratio of 8.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.69.

Separately, Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.75 price target on shares of Hammond Power Solutions in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

