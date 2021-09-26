Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of Halma stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. Halma has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average is $37.46.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

