Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (PAC) to Issue — Dividend of $3.49 on October 8th

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) announced a — dividend on Friday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 3.4886 per share by the transportation company on Friday, October 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92.
Shares of PAC stock opened at $117.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.09. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $121.58.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $244.49 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 240.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
