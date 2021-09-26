Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (PAC) to Issue — Dividend of $3.49 on October 8th

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) announced a — dividend on Friday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 3.4886 per share by the transportation company on Friday, October 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92.

Shares of PAC stock opened at $117.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.09. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $121.58.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $244.49 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 240.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

