Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Trading 2.1% Higher

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.47 and last traded at $31.41. 1,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 331,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.68 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is $19.35.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.88 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $72,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $2,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,037,514 shares of company stock worth $78,800,283. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,029,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,267,000 after purchasing an additional 81,485 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $11,879,000. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.