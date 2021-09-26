Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 268,026 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,026 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Kellogg worth $24,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,578,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,135,000 after acquiring an additional 163,271 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,205,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,489,000 after acquiring an additional 106,653 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 66.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,869,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,593,000 after acquiring an additional 25,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6,664.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:K opened at $63.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.96. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $5,408,376.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,684.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,074,806 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

