Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 24,928 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,828 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 24,928 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.14% of Akamai Technologies worth $26,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 54.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $491,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,973,851 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $302,307,000 after buying an additional 27,875 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,820,509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $287,410,000 after buying an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $160,519,000 after buying an additional 292,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 535.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,463 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $174,254,000 after buying an additional 1,259,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $851,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,417.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,682. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $110.13 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.30 and a 200-day moving average of $111.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet.

